PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,454 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 481.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.5 %

GSK stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.