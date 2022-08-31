Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $47,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after buying an additional 363,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

