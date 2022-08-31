Bank of Montreal Can Sells 381,978 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 381,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone worth $71,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock worth $11,989,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

