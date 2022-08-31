AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,306 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

