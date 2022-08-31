Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Sempra worth $61,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

SRE opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

