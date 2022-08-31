Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $65,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

