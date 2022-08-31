Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 174,517 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,517 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

