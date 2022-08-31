CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

CRWD stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $4,261,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

