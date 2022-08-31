Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,605 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 4.9 %

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.