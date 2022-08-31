Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 17.7% After Strong Earnings

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shot up 17.7% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $68.15 and last traded at $67.78. 416,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,836,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

