Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

ES stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

