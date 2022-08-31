Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $70,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $407.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

