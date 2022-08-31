Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,420 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Corning worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

