E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $253.40 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

