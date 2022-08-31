Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $275,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.47.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.