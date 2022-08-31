Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after buying an additional 302,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
