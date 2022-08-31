Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

