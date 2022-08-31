Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,362 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after acquiring an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $371.19 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

