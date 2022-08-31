Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 866 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.