Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

