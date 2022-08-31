AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 990 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $348.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IDEXX Laboratories Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
