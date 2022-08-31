Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,871 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $347.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

