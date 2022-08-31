Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,149 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $76,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 20,814.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

BKNG opened at $1,880.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,893.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,092.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.