Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 84,463 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $64,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

NYSE:LH opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day moving average is $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

