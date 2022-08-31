KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of KLA worth $74,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $347.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

