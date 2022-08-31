Pitcairn Co. Sells 618 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $345.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.