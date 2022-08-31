Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 805,103 shares of company stock valued at $86,085,111. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

