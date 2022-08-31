Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 527,862 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after acquiring an additional 475,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after acquiring an additional 447,983 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,330,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NATI opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.