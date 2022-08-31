Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $698.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $686.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

