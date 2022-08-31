Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,158,000 after acquiring an additional 609,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

