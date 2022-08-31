Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

