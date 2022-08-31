Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 342.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $186.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

