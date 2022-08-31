PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

