E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 163 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.12. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

