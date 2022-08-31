E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

