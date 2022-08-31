AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 49,255 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,255 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.