PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,438 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after buying an additional 289,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after buying an additional 483,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

