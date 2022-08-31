Citigroup Inc. Sells 224,304 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224,304 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9 %

ED opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.