AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,874 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,874 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

