PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,229 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,484,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.