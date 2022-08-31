Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,602 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $46,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.