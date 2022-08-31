AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

