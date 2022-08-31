Pitcairn Co. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.3 %

MPC opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.