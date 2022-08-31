AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $442.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.62.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

