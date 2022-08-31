E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $204,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,783,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,033,000 after acquiring an additional 945,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.