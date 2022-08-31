Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $73,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after buying an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

