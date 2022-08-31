Bank of Montreal Can Has $66.51 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of BHP Group worth $66,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,437 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.