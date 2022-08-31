Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

