Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 3.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock to $40.00. The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 68,352 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristow Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 845,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $810.26 million, a P/E ratio of 322.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.74 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

