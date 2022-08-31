Bank of Montreal Can Sells 279,088 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,798 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 279,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $63,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

